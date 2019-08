Skate into Music Video Monday!Singer/songwriter Alex da Ponte took some time off to start a family. Now she's back with a new album. The first video from the album is for the song "Memphis". This ode to her hometown is directed by Noah Glenn of Perpetual Motion studios. Hit the skatepark and cross the river with Alex and her cute kiddo.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),

the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.



Now we want to expand and enhance our work.

That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.



You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.