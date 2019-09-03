Music Video Monday on Tuesday: Big Ass Truck

click to enlarge Cole Early

Robby Grant and Steve Selvidge rock Railgartenwith Big Ass Truck

You were out of pocket on Labor Day, so we're doing Music Video Monday on Tuesday.In the 1990s, Big Ass Truck was the hottest ticket in Memphis. Formed by Steve Selvidge, Robby Grant, and Alex Greene (who is the current music editor for the) with the goal of being the post-modern MGs, they were one of the first bands anywhere to incorporate turntablism in a rock band setting, courtesy of DJ Colin Butler.After touring relentlessly for the better part of the decade, the band went on hiatus in 2001. Nowadays, Grant is instrumental in the Mellotron Variations and Selvidge is the lead guitarist in, among other bands, The Hold Steady. Big Ass Truck has been periodically reforming for one-offs and short tours, like they did last winter at Railgarten. Director and producer Cole Early was on hand with his camera crew to capture the stone cold groove.This Saturday, September 7th, Big Ass Truck will open for The Hold Steady at The Basement in Nashville, and once again, it's the hottest ticket in town. Courtesy of Early, here's a little taste of what the folks paying top dollar for that show will see.

Big Ass Truck - Live at Railgarten Memphis 11-21-18 ”Theem From” from Cole Early on Vimeo.

