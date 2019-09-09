Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, September 9, 2019

Music Video Monday: Ally and the Walrus

Music Video Monday asks, have you hugged your unicorn today?

Ally Wallace of Ally and the Walrus is excited about "Sugar," her first music video. "The cinematography and audio production was all created by students from the University of Memphis," she says.

Visuals for Wallace's ukulele-driven ditty of self-love were directed by E. Adell B. Creations. The song was engineered by Nicolles Hamilton and Ethan Mayo, with additional vocals by Jordan Occasionally and Evan Rogers rounding out the band. It's a song about crushing on someone, and getting over it. Dump him, girl.


If you would like to see your music video appear on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

