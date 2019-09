Today's Music Video Monday will give you something to reflect on.Nashville singer/songwriter Chip Greene's latest albumdeals with themes of gentrification and displacement. It's something that, increasingly, our town is having to deal with as well.Greene came to Memphis to shoot the video with filmmaker Laura Jean Hocking—who, full disclosure, is also my wife. This visually experimental video establishes the atmosphere confusion and lies in the song "House of Mirrors".If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

