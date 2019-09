click to enlarge Thigh Master

Music Video Monday's gonna rock you down under!It's Gonerfest week here in Memphis! Garage and punk outfits from all over the world are converging on the Bluff City for three days of nonstop rock. This year's festivities include headlining sets by rarely-seen, budget-rock pioneers The Mummies , Japanese madmen King Brothers , and what promises to be an explosive set from hometown heroes T he Oblivians, reunited with New Orleans keyboard genius Mr. Quintron Goner Records' latest release is the new album by Brisbane, Australia's Thigh Master . You can see them in action on Friday night, September 27 at 11:30 PM—but you'd better hurry, because Gonerfest tickets are almost sold out! This video for "Mould Lines", directed by Matthew Ford and Dusty Anastassiou, gives you a taste of the Aussie's ragged glory.If you'd like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com