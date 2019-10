click to enlarge

Music Video Monday is going to the dogs. Black Bettie is the name Joshua Cosby, one of the founders of Memphis folk duo Star & Micey, adopted for his solo project. It's named after his 14-year-old dog, who gets a starring role in the video for "Alone". Directed by Timothy Reed, it's a story of loneliness overcome by family.Back Bettie's debut EP drops this Saturday, October 12th, with a record release party at Central Christian Church. You can get tickets at this link If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.