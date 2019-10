Get dressed up for Music Video Monday.MVM newcomer Drique brings a slow-burn R&B sound with her new single "Pull Up." She glams it up and hits the clubs with some help from Krucial. Director Daniel R. Ferrell and cinematographer Jason Thibodeaux helped create this stylish visual.If you would like to see your new video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

