Get carried away by Music Video Monday. Louise Page is back with a screamer. "Harpy" swings with big horns, cabaret attitude, and a predatory energy. It finds Weezy at her most self-aware. "Art is only heartbreak." Preach it, sister.The animated video is an instant classic by Nathan Parten, remixing imagery from Greek pottery and frieze. Poor Odysseus never stood a chance.If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.

