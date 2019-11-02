Indie Memphis Day 4: The Beat Goes On

On Saturday at Indie Memphis 2019, the focus turns outwards. The only Hometowner feature is the essential Memphis '69 (2:00 p.m., Ballet Memphis) which I wrote about in this week's cover story. (Although, if Indie Memphis were around in 1989, Jim Jarmusch's Mystery Train (6:30 p.m., Playhouse On The Square) would technically qualify for the Hometowner competition.)
Chyna Robinson's No Ordinary Love has two screenings on Saturday — 10:30 a.m. at Hattiloo and 7:00 p.m. at Studio on the Square. I interviewed her for the cover story, and here's a look at the film's trailer:
If you're in the mood for some cartoons on Saturday morning (which I always am), trek down to Theaterworks for the Departures: Animated Shorts bloc, which includes Riley Thompson's "When Planets Mate."
After a Cat People screening at 11:00 a.m., the Sara Driver retrospective begins in earnest at 1:15 with her rarely seen 1986 feature Sleepwalk.
click to enlarge
Sleepwalk
I have not seen Portrait of a Lady On Fire (3:30 p.m., Playhouse on the Square), but the name is amazing, and it certainly gives good trailer.
This is the second year Indie Memphis has given out an award for lifetime achievement in cinematography. This year's recipient is Sean Price Williams, and you can see him in action with One Man Dies A Million Times (3:50 p.m., Studio on the Square).
Music documentaries are always an Indie Memphis highlight. Bakosó: Afro Beats of Cuba by directorEli Jacobs-Fantauzzi chronicles the fascinating and vibrant musical culture of our neighbor to the south.
Flint, Michigan has been in the news for mostly bad reasons in the past few years —the community still doesn't have potable water! Directors Roni Moore and James Blagden went to Flint to find the humanity among the downtrodden. In Midnight In Paris, they go to the prom with the town's teenagers.
Speaking of teenagers, The World Is Full Of Secrets (9:30 p.m., Studio on the Square) is director Graham Swon's charming tale of sleepover ghost stories and real life anxiety.
Finally, a truly spooky midnight movie. The story of Kuroneko (11:40, Studio on the Square) comes from a Japanese folk tale of two women who were murdered by marauders during a civil war and return as ghosts who haunt a bamboo forest, seeking revenge. It's another spooky pic by Sara Driver that will haunt your dreams on Saturday night.