Monday, November 11, 2019

Music Video Monday: Indie Memphis Winners

Posted By on Mon, Nov 11, 2019 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge Talibah Safiya
  • Talibah Safiya
Have all you cinephiles recovered from Indie Memphis yet? I'm done fighting that post-fest funk, and now it's time to take stock. Today on Music Video Monday, we're presenting the winners of the two video awards. 

An incredible 44 videos screened to a party atmosphere at Black Lodge last Sunday night. The winner of the Sounds Music Video Award, which covers American and international entries, was DarriusTheGreatest & Ttropicana's dancehall-inflected "Got It, Got It." In true Indie Memphis tradition, the it's a low-budget scrapper the prevailed over videos made with lots more resources.


The Hometowner Music Video award went to Talibah Safiya's "Healing Creek," directed by Memphis wunderkind Kevin Brooks. Shot Super-8 style, this simple, beautiful visual concentrates on bringing out Safiya's considerable natural charisma.


I'll have more on this year's Indie Memphis tomorrow. If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com. 

