click to enlarge

Catch a fire with Music Video Monday!Stephen Chopek, Memphis' favorite one-man minimalist music video auteur, is back with a song about putting in the emotional work to overcome past traumas. If that makes "Dig a Well" sound like work itself, well, it's not. It's a lovely, lilting melody that will beautify your morning.Of the video which sees Chopek letting go of the past in a very literal way, he says, "Old letters feed the fires that keep us warm."If you would like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.