Monday, December 2, 2019

Music Video Monday: Al Kapone

Posted By on Mon, Dec 2, 2019 at 10:33 AM

Music Video Monday gonna stomp your ass.

Yeah, it's the Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday, and it's coming on like Godzilla— or like a hundred-foot Al Kapone. Director Sean Winfrey got the idea to blow up Kapeezy to match his giant-sized influence on Memphis hip hop after working with him on Graham Brewer's YouTube show.

"One night at Railgarten, I told him about this idea for a music video I had, in which he walked around the city as large as Godzilla. He loved the idea and let me run with it," says Winfrey. "I first shot video of him in front of an enclosed green screen. For the next couple of weeks, I went around Memphis and shot video of environments so that I could make compositions with Al superimposed as large as Godzilla. I went through a lot of trial and error at first, but after consuming many old Godzilla films, I decided to mirror the look and feel of older films. The focus wasn't on the best quality of special effects, which was slowing me down, but the aesthetic of older cinema techniques."

Here's Kapone breathing fire on "Al Kapeezy Oh Boy":


If you would like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

