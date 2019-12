click to enlarge

It's getting hot in Music Video Monday. Let's take off all our clothes.Memphis, it is exactly the opposite of hot outside right now, but The Poet Havi knows that summer will be back, and he's getting ready with "Scorpio Girl".MVM is proud to host the world premiere of the steamy video, directed by Jas Marie. "Jas and I partnered up to make a warm-hearted video that could capture the vibe of a sitcom. I recruited some of my friends and we decorated a downtown apartment and just had fun eating fruit and pretending like it was a scorching summer day (it was actually raining)."Now you, too, can pretend it's warm outside with "Scorpio Girl".