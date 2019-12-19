Music Video Monday on Thursday: The Pop Ritual

It's Thursday, but Music Video Monday has a world premiere from The Pop Ritual.
MVM was double booked this week, which is a good thing because it means there's a lot of music videos being produced in Memphis right now. Bluff City industrial masters Colin Wilson, Michelle Karl, and Scott Nivens of The Pop Ritual are dropping their new record It Sheds Again on Friday, Dec. 20., and MVM has the first video, "All The Black Hearts".
“Light is easier to see in the dark," says Wilson. "It is here in this chamber of rituals that psychedelic explorers must shed their old selves to be born again, encountering an eternal beast that resides within us all."
