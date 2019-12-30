Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, December 30, 2019

Music Video Monday: Top Ten Music Videos of 2019

Posted By on Mon, Dec 30, 2019 at 8:46 AM

click to enlarge heelskingdrunk.png
Music Video Monday is counting down the hits!

The Memphis Flyer is proud to feature music videos from Memphis artists on Music Video Monday. Judging from the mind-bending difficulty of putting together this top ten list, 2019 was a good year. I scored the year's videos on concept, song, look, and performance. Then, I shook my head at all the ties and did it all over again. It was so close, it was an honor just to be in the top ten, and I had to include three honorable mentions. Congratulations to all our winners!

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

A. Frog Squad's live space jazz epic "Solar System in Peabody", directed by Brett Hanover, earns an honorable mention as one of the most incredible pieces of music that came across our threshold this year.

B. Stephen Chopek's cover of the Pogues "Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah" came with one of the DIY video auteur's cleverest videos yet.

C. Louise Page's "Future Runaway Bride," directed by Joshua Cannon and Barrett Kutas, will get you to the church on time, but what happens then is on you.

TOP TEN:

10. PreauXX - "Steak and Shake ft. AWFM"

The Unapologetic crew gets behind the counter of a sandwich joint in this video from director 35 Miles. This is one of those videos where you can just tell that everybody had a great time making it, and the fun is infectious. 


9. Uriah Mitchell - "Might Be"

Everything is wound up tight in Waheed AlQawasami's video of a surreal night at the club with Uriah and his friends.


8. Heels - "King Drunk"

Director Nathan Parten transforms Midtown into a D&D fantasia in this incredible animated video for Memphis' hardest rocking duo.


7. Talibah Safiya - "Healing Creek"

Director Kevin Brooks brought out Talibah Safiya's beauty and charisma in this spiritual video, which won the Hometowner Music Video award at Indie Memphis 2019.


6. Sweet Knives - "I Don't Wanna Die"

Shannon Walton is outstanding as a stranded aviator in this video by director Laura Jean Hocking for the reunited veterans of the Lost Sounds, led by Alijca Trout.


5. The Poet Havi - "Shea Butter (Heart of Darkness)"

Director Joshua Cannon and cinematographer Nate Packard took inspiration from Raging Bull for this banger from The Poet Havi, who clearly has more and better dancers than Martin Scorsese ever did.


4. Impala - "Double Indemnity"

Director Edward Valibus and actress Rosalyn Ross created a heist movie in miniature for the kings of Memphis surf's comeback record.


3. John Kilzer - Hello Heart

Memphis lost an elder statesman of music this year when John Kilzer tragically passed away in January. Director Laura Jean Hocking created this tone poem in blue for his final single.


2. Al Kapone - "Al Kapeezy Oh Boy"

Director Sean Winfrey knows how large Al Kapone looms in Memphis music, and he finally blew the rapper up to Godzilla size in this video for one of Kapone's best jams since "Whoop That Trick".


1. Louise Page - "Harpy"

When this one dropped in October, MVM called it "an instant classic." Animator Nathan Parten transformed Louise Page into a mythological monster and sending her off to wreak havoc on Greek heroes. Don't feel sorry for Odysseus. He got what he deserved. Memphis, look upon your best music video of 2019: 


If you would like to see you music video on Music Video Monday, and maybe in the top ten of 2020, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com. Happy New Year! 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation