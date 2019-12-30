Music Video Monday: Top Ten Music Videos of 2019

The Memphis Flyer is proud to feature music videos from Memphis artists on Music Video Monday. Judging from the mind-bending difficulty of putting together this top ten list, 2019 was a good year. I scored the year's videos on concept, song, look, and performance. Then, I shook my head at all the ties and did it all over again. It was so close, it was an honor just to be in the top ten, and I had to include three honorable mentions. Congratulations to all our winners!
The Unapologetic crew gets behind the counter of a sandwich joint in this video from director 35 Miles. This is one of those videos where you can just tell that everybody had a great time making it, and the fun is infectious.
9. Uriah Mitchell - "Might Be"
Everything is wound up tight in Waheed AlQawasami's video of a surreal night at the club with Uriah and his friends.
8. Heels - "King Drunk"
Director Nathan Parten transforms Midtown into a D&D fantasia in this incredible animated video for Memphis' hardest rocking duo.
7. Talibah Safiya - "Healing Creek"
Director Kevin Brooks brought out Talibah Safiya's beauty and charisma in this spiritual video, which won the Hometowner Music Video award at Indie Memphis 2019.
6. Sweet Knives - "I Don't Wanna Die"
Shannon Walton is outstanding as a stranded aviator in this video by director Laura Jean Hocking for the reunited veterans of the Lost Sounds, led by Alijca Trout.
5. The Poet Havi - "Shea Butter (Heart of Darkness)"
Director Joshua Cannon and cinematographer Nate Packard took inspiration from Raging Bull for this banger from The Poet Havi, who clearly has more and better dancers than Martin Scorsese ever did.
4. Impala - "Double Indemnity"
Director Edward Valibus and actress Rosalyn Ross created a heist movie in miniature for the kings of Memphis surf's comeback record.
3. John Kilzer - Hello Heart
Memphis lost an elder statesman of music this year when John Kilzer tragically passed away in January. Director Laura Jean Hocking created this tone poem in blue for his final single.
2. Al Kapone - "Al Kapeezy Oh Boy"
Director Sean Winfrey knows how large Al Kapone looms in Memphis music, and he finally blew the rapper up to Godzilla size in this video for one of Kapone's best jams since "Whoop That Trick".
1. Louise Page - "Harpy"
When this one dropped in October, MVM called it "an instant classic." Animator Nathan Parten transformed Louise Page into a mythological monster and sending her off to wreak havoc on Greek heroes. Don't feel sorry for Odysseus. He got what he deserved. Memphis, look upon your best music video of 2019:
If you would like to see you music video on Music Video Monday, and maybe in the top ten of 2020, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com. Happy New Year!