Hey! Music Video Monday is walking here!Normally on MVM, we feature the latest music videos from Memphis musicians and filmmakers. Today, we're stepping out of our comfort zone to bring to your attention the latest from the Brooklyn band Kitten. "Memphis" is a song about convincing your lover to leave Memphis and never return. Who in Memphis hurt you, Kitten?But we here at Music Video Monday value quality music videos above all else, and this one by regally monikered director Tsarina Merrin is a good one. The song's pretty catchy, too. Hey, at least it's not "Walking In Memphis".If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com