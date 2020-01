Music Video Monday is coming at you live.Recently, Jam In The Van, a solar-powered, mobile recording studio that crisscrosses America capturing performances from musicians both established and obscure, visited Memphis. They recorded sets from some of our finest, like Jack Oblivan and The Sheiks Amy LaVere , and Cameron Bethany . THE PRIVLG, a Bluff City bass-and-drums duo, tore the panels off the van with a 12-minute set of original funky soul. Check it out:If you would like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

