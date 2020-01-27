Music Video Monday: Toy Trucks

I probably shouldn't be springing a Russian Reversal on you so early in the work week. But the character played by Taylor Barrett Moore in "Don't Be So Easy" would really like to know what a girl like you is doing in a place like this.
Director Tony Manard's video for Toy Trucks' first garage rock blast from their Black and Wyatt Records release Rocket Bells and Poetry features Moore hitting on all the women in sight. Yeah, you know the type. Even a psychedelicized shirt can't save this guy's game. Take a look:
