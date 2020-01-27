Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, January 27, 2020

Music Video Monday: Toy Trucks

Posted By on Mon, Jan 27, 2020 at 11:38 AM

click to enlarge toytrucks.png
In Music Video Monday, hit song hits on you!

I probably shouldn't be springing a Russian Reversal on you so early in the work week. But the character played by Taylor Barrett Moore in "Don't Be So Easy" would really like to know what a girl like you is doing in a place like this.

Director Tony Manard's video for Toy Trucks' first garage rock blast from their Black and Wyatt Records release Rocket Bells and Poetry features Moore hitting on all the women in sight. Yeah, you know the type. Even a psychedelicized shirt can't save this guy's game. Take a look:


If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com. 

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation