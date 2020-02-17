Music Video Monday: Jordan Occasionally

Coffee. That's what we all want. I want more right now. But before I get more, I'm going to introduce you to Jordan Occasionally, the artist behind "Coffee (I'm Addictied)." With this video, shot in Avenue Coffee Shop, it seems like the Choose901 Artist to Watch has got her finger on the racing pulse of caffeinated Memphis.
Except, in this case, the coffee might be a metaphor. "It is a black queer love story, that lacks the elements of tragedy Hollywood seems to impose on black queer relationships," says Jordan. "I hope to encourage and promote love because more children need to know that it is okay to be who they are, and I know my music video will provide them with that hope."
Coffee, the drink of love. Here's the video, produced and directed by NuJas:
