Monday, February 24, 2020

Music Video Monday: Snazzy-Line ft. WEBBSTAR

Posted By on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 11:38 AM

snazzy-line.png
Music Video Monday is beautiful.

It might be a dreary, drizzly winter day outside in Memphis, but it's warm and cozy in Snazzy-Line's new music video.

I usually try to come up with something witty to say about the videos in my intro, but "Beautiful" is just, well, beautiful. The neo-soulster's slick grooves are accompanied by gorgeous images courtesy of director Ryan Peel and Hotkey Studios. It's a sumptuous visual feast shot in Molly Fontaine's, a Memphis treasure. Check it out:

 
If you'd like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

Tags: , , , ,

