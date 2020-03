Music Video Monday is coming at you live.Brandon Kinder of The Wealthy West and producer Jonathan Thomason recorded this heartfelt acoustic version of Kinder's song "Find You Somebody" live to tape. Think of it as a little something to soothe your troubled soul this stormy Monday.If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.

