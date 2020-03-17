Malco Theatres Go Dark To Fight Spread Of Coronavirus

click to enlarge The Malco Paradiso theater in East Memphis

Malco Theatres has announced the closure of all of its theaters beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020, due to the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. “The health and safety of our guests and employees is of the highest importance”, said David Tashie, President and COO, “We will continue closely monitoring the situation and when given clearance, be ready to resume normal operations.”Malco operates 33 movie theaters with more than 340 screens in Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, and Louisiana. Vice President and Director of Marketing Karen Melton said in an email that the temporary closures were "in compliance with local, state and federal directives concerning COVID-19."Melton encouraged Malco patrons who wish to support the theater chain to buy gift cards for use when the theaters re-open, and to support all local businesses affected by the pandemic emergency.