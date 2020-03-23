Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, March 23, 2020

Music Video Monday: Mark Edgar Stuart With Garrison Starr

Posted By on Mon, Mar 23, 2020 at 11:12 AM

Music Video Monday finds joy in togetherness.

When Memphis singer/songwriter Mark Edgar Stuart was stuck in a creative rut, he needed collaboration to help him out of it. "I’d been spinning my wheels creatively for most of 2019," he says. "I wanted to shake things up, and get outside of my creative comfort zone. I met Brandon Kinder at Ditty TV. Though we come from different musical backgrounds, I always admired him as a songwriter and a producer. I had written a song for my wife, a good old-fashioned love song, and he recommended that it be a duet. He suggested Garrison Starr. That seemed pretty far-fetched at the time. To me she was a star. I’d been a fan of Garrison since the Highland strip days back in the 90s. She accepted the invite and the song was complete. I figured you can’t have a single without a video, so with my phone I filmed my recent vacation to Puerto Rico with my wife. I thought it was kinda fitting, the two of us making 'One More Memory For The Road.'"

A virtual trip to Puerto Rico doesn't sound too bad about now, does it?


If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com. 

