Indie Memphis Weekly Film Series Goes Virtual

For years, Indie Memphis' weekly film screenings have been a highlight of life in the Bluff City. The organization, whose acclaimed annual film festival is the largest in the region, brings films to the big screen that otherwise won't play theatrically here.
This month, Indie Memphis, teaming with Malco Theatres, was scheduled to open its own dedicated movie theater in Studio on the Square. Obviously, the opening ceremonies have been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic lockdown. So Indie Memphis is doing what a lot of arts organizations are doing right now—going virtual.
The Indie Memphis Movie Club will be bringing you the same kinds of quality films you've come to expect from them at home. Instead of one screening a week, the films will be available for a full week. On Tuesdays, IM will bring you an online Q&A with the programming staff and special guests—usually the director or others involved in the production of the film.
The first week's film is Bacurau. Directors Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles's film is a huge hit in their native Brazil. The barbed political satire centers on a rural Brazilian village that suddenly finds itself missing from maps. The inhabitants try to cope as they find themselves under attack from mysterious forces, including maybe UFOs. Check out the trailer: