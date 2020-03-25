Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Indie Memphis Weekly Film Series Goes Virtual

Posted By on Wed, Mar 25, 2020 at 3:49 PM

click to enlarge Bacurau
  • Bacurau
For years, Indie Memphis' weekly film screenings have been a highlight of life in the Bluff City. The organization, whose acclaimed annual film festival is the largest in the region, brings films to the big screen that otherwise won't play theatrically here.

This month, Indie Memphis, teaming with Malco Theatres, was scheduled to open its own dedicated movie theater in Studio on the Square. Obviously, the opening ceremonies have been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic lockdown. So Indie Memphis is doing what a lot of arts organizations are doing right now—going virtual.

The Indie Memphis Movie Club will be bringing you the same kinds of quality films you've come to expect from them at home. Instead of one screening a week, the films will be available for a full week. On Tuesdays, IM will bring you an online Q&A with the programming staff and special guests—usually the director or others involved in the production of the film.

The first week's film is Bacurau. Directors Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles's film is a huge hit in their native Brazil. The barbed political satire centers on a rural Brazilian village that suddenly finds itself missing from maps. The inhabitants try to cope as they find themselves under attack from mysterious forces, including maybe UFOs. Check out the trailer:


You can find out more about Indie Memphis' latest plans and activities on their new and improved website

Tags: ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation