Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, March 30, 2020

Music Video Monday: Stephen Chopek

Posted By on Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 11:36 AM

click to enlarge chopekcherokee2.png

Hit the (virtual) road with Music Video Monday.

Memphis' one-man music video studio, Stephen Chopek, is back — or should we say, there and back again. Chopek has spent a lot of time on the road as a touring musician. He made the video for "Cherokee Arms" from clips he shot in transit.

"I moved to Memphis six years ago, and I was ready to write a song about living in Midtown," Chopek says. "Cherokee Arms is an apartment building on Madison Avenue that looks how Midtown Memphis feels to me — rough around the edges with strong character, understated with a solid presence, attitude with class. This video is all about getting there."


If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

Tags: ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation