Music Video Monday: Stephen Chopek

Memphis' one-man music video studio, Stephen Chopek, is back — or should we say, there and back again. Chopek has spent a lot of time on the road as a touring musician. He made the video for "Cherokee Arms" from clips he shot in transit."I moved to Memphis six years ago, and I was ready to write a song about living in Midtown," Chopek says. "Cherokee Arms is an apartment building on Madison Avenue that looks how Midtown Memphis feels to me — rough around the edges with strong character, understated with a solid presence, attitude with class. This video is all about getting there."