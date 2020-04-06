Music Video Monday: Don Lifted

Don Lifted's Contour album from 2018 is a saga of teenage love and loss. It's been the source of some of the best Memphis music videos of the last two years. All along, Don Lifted's alter ego Lawrence Matthews (or is it the other way around?) has intended it as a multimedia experience, and has released the visual album on a DVD for sale at his shows. Now, he's releasing the entire album online, and we're bringing it to you here!
Contour is a mesmerizing 23 minutes. The low-key masterpiece video for “Muirfield,” shot by Kevin Brooks, takes on new meaning in the larger context. Matthews’ collaborated with Nubia Yasin for cinematography and editing, and Martin Matthews on camera.
Here's the long-form video your quarantine needs:
