Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, April 6, 2020

Music Video Monday: Don Lifted

Posted By on Mon, Apr 6, 2020 at 12:15 PM

click to enlarge don_lifted_contour.png
Today's Music Video Monday is going long.

Don Lifted's Contour album from 2018 is a saga of teenage love and loss. It's been the source of some of the best Memphis music videos of the last two years. All along, Don Lifted's alter ego Lawrence Matthews (or is it the other way around?) has intended it as a multimedia experience, and has released the visual album on a DVD for sale at his shows. Now, he's releasing the entire album online, and we're bringing it to you here!

Contour is a mesmerizing 23 minutes. The low-key masterpiece video for “Muirfield,” shot by Kevin Brooks, takes on new meaning in the larger context. Matthews’ collaborated with Nubia Yasin for cinematography and editing, and Martin Matthews on camera.

Here's the long-form video your quarantine needs:


If you would like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation