Thursday, April 9, 2020

Watch Alex Greene and the Rolling Head Orchestra’s ‘A Trip to the Moon’ Live Score at Crosstown Theater

Posted By on Thu, Apr 9, 2020 at 1:36 PM

On January 23rd, Alex Greene debuted a live score for two silent classics at the Crosstown Theater. Greene, who is the Memphis Flyer's Music Editor, was a resident artist at Crosstown Arts when he composed new music for Georges Méliès' 1902 Jules Verne-inspired special effects extravaganza "A Trip to the Moon"and the 1924 silent Soviet sci fi film Aelita: Queen of Mars. The performance, which you can read about here, was captured on video by Crosstown Arts' Justin Thompson. Since Crosstown's successful live score concert series has been put on hold, like everything else in the music and film world, they've decided to share Greene's performance. It is amazing. Greene's normal collaborators, the Rolling Head Orchestra, are joined by the strings, flute, and bassoon of the Blueshift Ensemble and Theremin virtuoso Kate Tayler Hunt. The dynamic ups and downs of the 11-piece mini orchestra bring new life to the visually creative silent films. For those who were there, it's a chance to re-live a great, unique Memphis performance. For those who missed it, here's your chance to rectify your oversight and get some quality quarantine entertainment.

CROSSTOWN ARTS - LIVE SCORE WITH ALEX GREENE AND THE ROLLING HEAD ORCHESTRA from Crosstown Arts on Vimeo.

