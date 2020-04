click to enlarge

Go into space with Music Video Monday!Faux Killas’ new video is just the rocket fuel you need to launch you out of the COVID blues. The giddy “Space Force” is a punky blast of chant-along lyrics and anti-grav beats. The video sees our plucky heroes fly to another world on a mission of conquest, only to go native for the promise of cheap astro-beer and cosmic craps. Will our cosmo-rock-nauts survive the first mission of the Space Force? Watch this to find out!If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.