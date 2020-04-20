Music Video Monday: Herion Young

Music Video Monday is keeping it together in lockdown.
Memphis rapper Herion Young scored a major coup when he was signed to Future's record label Freebandz. But just when it was time to get his second single for the label underway, the 'rona hit. Young's song "Sacrifices," produced by Atlantean Mayhem, is relevant for these crazy times.
"Life shows you ups and downs," Young says. "Sometimes you have to make sacrifices to get through the storm and fight for the sun to shine.”
Here's the video, directed by Mike Garcia:
