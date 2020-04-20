Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, April 20, 2020

Music Video Monday: Herion Young

Posted By on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge herion_young.png
Music Video Monday is keeping it together in lockdown.

Memphis rapper Herion Young scored a major coup when he was signed to Future's record label Freebandz. But just when it was time to get his second single for the label underway, the 'rona hit. Young's song "Sacrifices," produced by Atlantean Mayhem, is relevant for these crazy times.

"Life shows you ups and downs," Young says. "Sometimes you have to make sacrifices to get through the storm and fight for the sun to shine.”

Here's the video, directed by Mike Garcia:


If you'd like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

