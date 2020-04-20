Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, April 20, 2020

Unapologetic Releases New Comedy Chat Show "What You Doin, Nothin?"

Posted By on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM

The ever-restless minds of the Unapologetic Records crew recently had a big show at Crosstown Theater canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic. (You can see some video of their epic Indie Memphis 2019 performance here. I was there, and it was even more spectacular IRL.) Now, to fight those lockdown blues, they're releasing a long-gestating project.

"What You Doin, Nothin?" is a combination of interviews and surreal comedy skits featuring Unapologetic's Cameron Bethany and A Weirdo From Memphis. "We shot this series in 2017, and, for a handful of reasons, never released it," says producer and Unapologetic mastermind IMAKEMADBEATS. "I think there couldn’t have been a better time than now."

The first episode, "Shaved", which features Memphis hip hop legend Project Pat, drops today (Monday, April 20th) on the Unapologetic YouTube channel. The second episode "Memphis Drill Sargent" will feature a guest appearance by Bluff City funnyman Tutweezy. After the first two episodes are released on YouTube, the remaining episodes will stream on the Unapologetic World app, which is available for both Android and iOS devices. Here's a little taste of of the weirdness to come:

