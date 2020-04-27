Music Video Monday: The Poet, Havi

That's not just me saying that, it's today's artist The Poet, Havi. "This song, this video, are both testaments to love. On the surface it is a clear ode to the love that exists between me and Kelsee (You can read a bit about how we met via The Memphis Flyer's February 13 Issue). But that relationship has only acted as a doorway to the deeper depths of Love, where only the unspoken languages of art and religion seem to capture the elusive joys of an Elevated Life. In my experience, the words art, love, and religion are all interchangeable and - just like the different paths up the mountain - they should all be explored by one who seeks to live a fruitful existence."
Dancer Kelsee Woods is the star of "You're My Jesus," a love song that stretches towards the mystical. Beautifully shot by Nate Packard and edited by Barrett Kutas, Woods' heartfelt choreography makes this video an outstanding collaboration between her and Havi. "Kelsee has been the messenger for much of the Truth that life has chosen to reveal to me," says Havi.
For more by The Poet and his associated acts, you can go to the Studio88 website or check out the Spotify playlist. Now, check out this ode to love in the time of coronavirus.
If you would like to see this music video email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com