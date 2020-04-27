Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, April 27, 2020

Music Video Monday: The Poet, Havi

Posted By on Mon, Apr 27, 2020 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge kelsee.png
Music Video Monday is about love.

That's not just me saying that, it's today's artist The Poet, Havi. "This song, this video, are both testaments to love. On the surface it is a clear ode to the love that exists between me and Kelsee (You can read a bit about how we met via The Memphis Flyer's February 13 Issue). But that relationship has only acted as a doorway to the deeper depths of Love, where only the unspoken languages of art and religion seem to capture the elusive joys of an Elevated Life. In my experience, the words art, love, and religion are all interchangeable and - just like the different paths up the mountain - they should all be explored by one who seeks to live a fruitful existence."

Dancer Kelsee Woods is the star of "You're My Jesus," a love song that stretches towards the mystical. Beautifully shot by Nate Packard and edited by Barrett Kutas, Woods' heartfelt choreography makes this video an outstanding collaboration between her and Havi. "Kelsee has been the messenger for much of the Truth that life has chosen to reveal to me," says Havi.

For more by The Poet and his associated acts, you can go to the Studio88 website or check out the Spotify playlist. Now, check out this ode to love in the time of coronavirus.


If you would like to see this music video email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation