Music Video Monday: Jeremy Stanfill and Landon Moore

"One positive thing that has come from all of this coronavirus stuff is the collaboration between artists," says Jeremy Stanfill. "I’ve been connecting and making things with so many songwriters, artists, and musicians over the last month and it’s been really inspiring and good for my mental health."
One of Stanfill's frequent collaborators is Landon Moore. The two trade home-recorded compositions to shape into complete songs. "When he sent this particular track over, it was about a week into the stay-at-home order. I was starting to feel restless, anxious, and overwhelmed, so that was what I wrote the words about."
"Secret Summer" is a beautiful piece of melancholy pop. "We thought it was fitting for the times because that is what many of us are feeling right now. We are stuck at home dealing with a roller coaster of emotions looking at life from a window or through a screen. We may not all be in the same boat, but we are all in this storm together," says Stanfill.
Filmmaker Billie Worley (who appears on the cover of the May issue of Memphis magazine) faced the problem of making a music video while social distancing. "I wanted to make the video as simply and safely as we could with the current pandemic and quarantine. I wanted to capture that feeling of 'groundhog day' that I for one am experiencing everyday. I also wanted the shot out the window to be my 'Wizard of O' moment. Like we are living in this crazy repeating world that can feel depressing or anxious (black and white footage), but we need to remember there is a world of color out there that we will all get to go back to living in soon. I for one cannot wait to see friends and love on every one of them after this. See you all in color soon!"
