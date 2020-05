Never Seen It: Watching Blade Runner with Josh and Paul Campbell

click to enlarge Sean Young is smoking hot as Rachel in Blade Runner.

The opening shot of Blade Runner.

Edward James Olmos as Gaff enjoying a sunny day in Los Angeles 2019.

Downtown Los Angeles in Blade Runner (1982)

Neo Tokyo in Akria (1988)

The unicorn co-stars with Tom Cruise, and Mia Sara in Legend.

Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, making dinner in his kitchen.

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Street sushi with Rick and Gaff.

Ladies, Harrison Ford has some questions for you.

Harrison Ford and Sean Young

The infamous origami unicorn.

Rutger Hauar in his career-making turn as Roy Batty, the android who wanted more life.

Josh Campbell is the host and co-founder of Spillit, the popular Memphis storytelling slam event . He and his son Paul, 16, have a podcast on the OAM Network called "Dad and I ." Since the coronavirus quarantine started, Josh and Paul have been watching classic movies together. I joined in (virtually) to watch a film they've never seen, Ridley Scott's 1982 masterpiecer. I edited our conversation for length and clarity.I know there's a remake.He's a Ryan Gosling fan.I haven't seen that one, either. But that's about all I know about it. I don't know anything about the original.It's funny. I'm a big Harrison Ford fan. I think I've seen everything else with Harrison Ford in it. But I think I was six when this movie came out. It's known as one of those movies that's made predictions about the future, and it was one of the first science fiction movies to have a gritty view of the future as opposed to sort of the clean look some of the other sci fi movies have. I guess I've just avoided it because of the prediction aspect of it. Any time a movie makes predictions of the future, the further you get into the future, it's kind of tough to go back and look at what the predictions were.Blade RunnerIt was good. It looked really cool. I was just wondering, why was it so dark the whole time?Why didn't anyone light their homes?I thought it was definitely like a film noir. It was like there were two movies going at the same time. It was like a 1940s detective movie, and sort of a Frankenstein movie happening, like, side by side. o, it's got a hundred little spaces that work like a lottery tickets. We can scratch them off, and there's a hundred movies on there. It's like a bucket list. I have gotten through 40-something of them so far. But they're all great.Yeah, I try to watch a lot of movies. I try to watch all the ones that people say are important or whatever, you know.Blade RunnerYeah, it felt really advanced for how old it was. 'Cause you look at a lot of old movies and they don't feel super futuristic. And while this one still has small TV screens and stuff like that, it still feel really futuristic to me.Blade RunnerBlade RunnerAkiraWe were trying to find that one, but we haven't found it yet. It's on the poster.Yeah! He was doingnext.LegendBlade RunnerLegendE.T.E.T.Blade RunnerBlade RunnerBlade RunnerIn most futuristic movies, they try really hard to make the world look all the same. If you look at some of the apartments they walked into, they look like old, 1940s apartments. Then other apartments look very futuristic. It would be almost like it is today, in 2020. You know, here in Midtown, you go out and find bungalows that were made in the 1920s, and then there's tall, skinny houses right next to them.Blade RunnerDo Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?Blade RunnerStar TrekWell, I think again, that's one of those little beats that were hit for the film noir aspect. It's like, you know, the detective goes into the phone booth. Like all those things are tropes. Sean Young was perfect as a femme fatale, dressed almost like Joan Crawford. That's something Paul and I talk about a lot. He was brought up on the Avengers movies. What we talk about is how Marvel movies have become the way to make other movies. And instead of being a genre movie, it's just a way to do other genres.Captain America movies are like Bond movies.are like science fiction movies. Andis a comedy.So to me it is interesting, to see a sci fi movie that was trying to be like a genre movie in a different genre.Star Wars: I don't think I've seen any yet. I'm not really sure though. Well, I guess we watchedYeah. He's not into the black and whites, so we haven't gotten into that era very much.I don't know. It's just kind of with a lot of action movies, there's a lot of color happening, and it's really fun to look at. It's kind of harder to capture big action happening, and make it look like it's actually happening, in black and white as it is in color. But when we watched, I really liked that. It was just people sitting in a room talking.But we watched, too. What do you think about's action?It was good, but I also didn't feel the action naturally. I liked the stuff with his family.Blade RunnerYeah. But then the neon in there, so it sticks out so much in that too. When there's some scenes where it's black and white, but it's almost like blue and white or red and white or red and black or blue and black.There was this idea in the eighties that Japan was buying up America, and that Japan was going to be the superpower, and that we were going to live in their world. Most people in Los Angeles seem Asian, and all of the signs are in Chinese or Japanese, I think. Was that in the book, or was that the movie coming up with that?Blade RunnerYeah. I never got into it, because it takes way too much time.Yeah, at least that part.The thing that I like about Harrison Ford is when he's playing a vulnerable hero. I think he's really good at that. There's so many times, especially like in the Tom Clancy movies, where he just gets beat up a lot. He, he's almost like a Humphrey Bogart-type character actor that got pushed into super-big blockbusters by accident. If you take Indiana Jones and Han Solo and Jack Ryan out of it, and you look at movies likeoror any of those movies where he is kind of like an everyman. I think he does really good at that. And his facial expressions, he looks like my dad.He looks a little like granddad.Paul, that's one thing that when we watched all of these movies like from, I would say 2000 back. The sexual politics are always awkward. Sometimes, it's so casual, I would not even notice it. And Paul will say, 'Whoa, what's this guy doing?': Right. Yeah.We see that a lot. And it's like, well, that's how it was. It's hard to explain that. So when he's saying like, "Say you want me"? Yeah, that hasn't aged well, but a lot of that stuff is not age. That's always a little queasy when you're looking at that.I've always heard that there is a little bit of, is he a replicant? That was part of the twist or whatever. Cause she says, "Have you ever done that test on yourself?"So I kept waiting for that big reveal, that maybe he was in danger.Well, it never really says, yeah, I didn't think so.But didn't it come across like that to you, Paul? You didn't think he was a replicant?That he was a replicant, no. But I don't know. I thought they would answer that eventually, when she brought that up. I don't really know. I don't think he is.And then the origami thing, when I saw the unicorn in the shot and then I saw the origami uniform man, I thought that was some sort of totem of like, I know his memory. [Gaff] knows his memories, and every time he left something for [Deckard], they were positioning him, in a way.Talking about the pacing of eighties movies, what was the pacing like for you?What do you mean?Are you always like, let's get it going?It did take a while to kick in. Yeah. But I think it was really cool to look at, so it didn't really bother me that much as it usually does. But you know, it also feels like back then dialogue was a lot different in action movies. Dialogue's always different in action movies. It's never like just like, "Hey, what's up? Hey, how you doing?" Everything's really written out. I liked that. I thought visually, it's awesome. Some of those shots were really cool. I know how the voiceover would have been to me. I can see why people reacted to it the way they did, because the voiceover would have grabbed you out of it.Double IndemnityYeah, it was OK.