Monday, May 11, 2020

Music Video Monday: Heels

Posted By on Mon, May 11, 2020 at 11:17 AM

click to enlarge heels.png
Today's Music Video Monday is a slap in the face.

Like all musicians in Memphis, Heels has been in corona-hibernation the last two months. Without the opportunity to put their popular live act in front of people, they made a music video in the space where they stomp the hardest: The Hi-Tone.

Josh McLane and Brennan Whalen are no strangers to Music Video Monday's Best Of list. This video does not disappoint. Directed with a complete disregard to continuity by McLane and produced and shot by Jared Callan, "Antics/I'll Have a Name Soon" is as bracing as a hard slap to the face. Get some rock and roll:


If you'd like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

Tags: , , , ,

