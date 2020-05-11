Music Video Monday: Heels

Like all musicians in Memphis, Heels has been in corona-hibernation the last two months. Without the opportunity to put their popular live act in front of people, they made a music video in the space where they stomp the hardest: The Hi-Tone.
Josh McLane and Brennan Whalen are no strangers to Music Video Monday's Best Of list. This video does not disappoint. Directed with a complete disregard to continuity by McLane and produced and shot by Jared Callan, "Antics/I'll Have a Name Soon" is as bracing as a hard slap to the face. Get some rock and roll:
If you'd like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com