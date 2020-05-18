Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, May 18, 2020

Music Video Monday: The Conspiracy Theory

Posted By on Mon, May 18, 2020 at 11:20 AM

click to enlarge conspiracytheoryfurby.png
Music Video Monday is controlling your mind.

"MK Ultra" is the new video from The Conspiracy Theory, the Memphis rockers who know what They are planning. The title of the song, which is the third single from their 2019 album None The Wiser, refers to the infamous Cold War CIA program which sought to use LSD and other psychedelics to brainwash unsuspecting people. Director Brett Trail told the disturbing story using Furbys, the classic interactive toys which, let's face it, have always been kind of creepy.

Gaze deeply into the eyes of the Furby. Its third eye flashes messages — you might even call them "instructions" — which bypass the conscious mind and burrow deep into your psyche. Listen to the Furby. Trust the Furby. Obey the Furby. Only total submission to the Furby will bring true happiness.


If you would like to submit your music video to Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com. 

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, May 14-20
The Piana From Savannah: Victor Wainwright Celebrates Memphis
Welcome to the Machine: Fight Over Voting System Raises Issues of Integrity and Nepotism
Genre Hopping With Talibah Safiya
Netflix’s Hollywood is a Revisionist Romp Through Tinseltown History
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

People who saved…

Most Commented On

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation