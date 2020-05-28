Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, May 28, 2020

Music Video Week: Duke Deuce ft. Lil Jon, Juicy J, and Project Pat

It's a Music Video Week double shot with Duke Deuce and crew. Back in the Before Time of November, 2019, the Memphis rapper scored a major hit by answering the musical question, "Is crunk dead?" The studio video, shot by Wikid Films, racked up more than 17 million views on YouTube.


The success of "Crunk Ain't Dead" attracted some high profile admirers — namely, the architects of crunk, Lil Jon, Juicy J, and Project Pat. The remix video, shot Downtown last February, brings back Wikid Films, but with a considerably higher budget. Watch Duke Deuce and his crew tear it up on South Main in the "Crunk Ain't Dead (Remix)": 


See you back here tomorrow for the next installment of Music Video Week! 

