Thursday, May 28, 2020
Short Films Compete for $15,000 Prize at Oxford Virtual Film Festival
Posted
By Chris McCoy
on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 4:34 PM
click to enlarge
-
"In The Pink" by Katherine Stocker is in competition for the $15,000 Artist Vodka prize in the Oxford Virtual Film Festival.
The Hoka is the name of the trophy given to winners of the Oxford Film Festival. But this week, the Oxford Virtual Film Festival unveils its biggest prize of the season. The Artist Vodka Short Film Prize is determined by votes from the audience. The winning director will receive $15,000. “Artist Vodka continues to be such an important part of our film festival by lending a big financial hand to one of our filmmakers as they have in years past,” says Oxford Film Festival Executive Director Melanie Addington. “And now our audience members can take a real active part in deciding whose name will go on that big check. It adds a rooting interest to the entertainment each one of these three programs delivers in a major way. I can’t wait to see who is going to win that prize.”
Twenty short films are in competition for prize money, including two films by Memphis directors. "The Indignation of Michael Busby" by Nathan Ross Murphy and "Life After Death" by Noah Glenn were both part of the historically great Indie Memphis short film competition in 2019.
"Life After Death" was most recently seen on WKNO's Indie TV compilation show.
click to enlarge
-
Allen Gardner in Nathan Ross Murphy's short film "The Indignation of Michael Busby"
You can sign up to watch the films and vote for your favorite on the Eventive site: Part 1
, Part 2
, and Part 3
. For the price of admission, you can also take part in the virtual discussions with the filmmakers. The competition bloc will be available from the Oxford Virtual Film Festival May 29-June 5.
Tags: Oxford Virtual Film Festival, Melanie Addington, Nathan Ross Murphy, Noah Glenn, Image