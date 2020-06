Music Video Monday of Music Video Week is expecting. Sunweight is a trio of proggy Memphis guitar rock stranglers. These guys love their noisy guitars. And I do mean love. As you will see from this clip for "Birth," directed by Nathan Woloshin, it's a long-term, committed relationship.Stay tuned for more Music Video week!

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),

the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.



Now we want to expand and enhance our work.

That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.



You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.