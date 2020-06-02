Music Video Week: Don Bryant

We're closing out Music Video Week with Don Bryant and the Bo-Keys. Bryant was a Memphis music staple in the 1960s and 70s, fronting Willie Mitchell's band and co-writing the hit "I Can't Stand The Rain" with his soon-to-be wife Ann Peebles. In 2017, after decades of retirement from secular music, Bryant returned with the supergroup the Bo-Keys to record Don't Give Up On Love, one of the Memphis Flyer's Best Albums of the Teens.
In 2018 Bryant and the band recorded this video for Beale Street Caravan's I Listen To Memphis series. Director Christian Walker captured them playing in a sacred space for Memphis music, Wild Bill's juke joint. Here's hoping we can all soon go back there, and to all the other live music venues that make Memphis such a special music town.