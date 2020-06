It's a duotone Music Video Monday!Jerry King, Philip Cole, and Brian McLendon are Ego Slip. The moody rocker “Revelation” features Joy Brooke Fairfield on violin. For their first Music Video Monday entry, King created this video in stark black and white. Windmills rise above a bleak landscape, and the road-tripping band visits James Dean's grave. But don't worry, in the end, there are puppies.If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.

