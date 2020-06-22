Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, June 22, 2020

Music Video Monday: Jeff Hulett

Posted By on Mon, Jun 22, 2020 at 10:45 AM

Hop on the Zoom call with Music Video Monday.

For many people, online videoconferencing has become the dominant form of human interaction during the pandemic. Jeff Hulett's new video for "Pints & Quarts" was created by director Noah Glenn. The song is from the album Safe@Home, which Hulett and Jacob Church recorded remotely during the quarantine lockdown of March and April. The video captures the spirit of being alone together, connected by images and voices on the internet.


If you'd like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

