Music Video Monday: Tony Manard

click to enlarge

Music Video Monday is keeping hope alive.Like most people, Memphis songsmith Tony Manard and his friend Rice Drewry spent the spring in coronavirus lockdown. They co-wrote "Together Alone" about the experience, and recorded it remotely. "The song is about reaching out to your people, even in isolation. This idea is to use your phone for something other than a portable anxiety factory," says Manard.Vincent Manard, Tony's son and keyboard player, directed the music video with graphic help from Asayah Young. The shoot took a single afternoon. "We had to get creative to keep everybody safe," says Manard.The song and video invites you to hang out on Manard's front porch, which becomes a beacon of hope in troubled times.If you'd like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.