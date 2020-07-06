Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, July 6, 2020

Music Video Monday: Star & Micey

Posted By on Mon, Jul 6, 2020 at 11:30 AM

click to enlarge starmicey.png
Music Video Monday's got the right profile.

Memphis' Star & Micey have a rocking new song called "Falls Apart." Joshua Cosby says the tune predates the pandemic, having been recorded by Curry Weber at the band's Superman Ranch, but feels newly relevant. "This song was written a while back when we were constantly on the road. And at this time in particular it really felt like the band was gonna break up — which was our world at that time. Thankfully, we all stuck it out and are still not just a band of musicians, but a band of brothers. Still writing, still recording, and still having "House Party" Zoom calls with each other."

The video, shot during the quarantine by Stephen Hildreth, was directed by the band's Nick Redmond from his new home in Philadelphia. It shows the band in silhouette, giving  a stark visual to reflect the apocalyptic lyrics.


If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com. 

