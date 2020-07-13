Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, July 13, 2020

Music Video Monday: ThankGod4Cody

Posted By on Mon, Jul 13, 2020 at 9:50 AM

Music Video Monday lights up.

ThankGod4Cody is a Memphis-born producer and rapper who earned a Grammy nomination for his work on SZA's CTRL. With his new song "Light My Way," he starts a solo endeavor called Thank God 4 Friday which will see the producer, now based in Los Angeles, releasing new songs every two weeks.

ThankGod4Cody produced "Light My Way" with the help of Yacob and co-directed the video, which was filmed during California's COVID-19 lockdown, with Slater. 

“At some point there is a time when you feel the need for help from above, we all search for it. The world is dark. We need our way lit. Especially times like now, it would be good to have that guidance, that light," said ThankGod4Cody. "The inspiration behind the video was just a look into part of just my regular day. I'm playing the game, I'm in my home studio, playing basketball in the backyard with my boys, smoking a j in the kitchen. That's just what it is, not exaggerating it for the camera. With COVID and the protests, life is crazy. If I'm not out trying to add my voice to the collective, I'm in the house.”


If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com. 

