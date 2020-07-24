Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, July 24, 2020

Watch John Lewis: Good Trouble and Support the National Civil Rights Museum

Posted By on Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 2:43 PM

click to enlarge Congressman John Lewis
  • Congressman John Lewis
John Lewis: Good Trouble provides an excellent overview into the life and times of the civil rights warrior and the 16-term Georgia congressman who passed away last week at age 80. This weekend, you can watch this important documentary and support the National Civil Rights Museum at the same time, courtesy of Apple. The tech company will donate their portion of the proceeds of rentals from their Apple TV streaming service to the Memphis museum, as well the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

“Representative John Lewis’ life and example compel each of us to continue the fight for racial equity and justice,” says Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. “This film celebrates his undeniable legacy, and we felt it fitting to support two cultural institutions that continue his mission of educating people everywhere about the ongoing quest for equal rights.”

“The life and legacy of John Lewis, a National Civil Rights Museum Freedom Award recipient, is celebrated throughout the museum,” says Terri Lee Freeman, President of the National Civil Rights Museum. “This timely contribution will help expand our digital platforms, allowing us to reach many more students, parents, and educators globally, and to continue as a catalyst for positive social change, as Rep. Lewis encouraged us all to be. We are grateful to Apple for this incredible gift honoring him.”

To stream director Dawn Porter's timely documentary, you can click on this link or search for it in the Apple TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or Samsung smart TV. A 48-hour rental is $6.99. 

