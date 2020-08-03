Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, August 3, 2020

Music Video Monday: Chinese Connection Dub Embassy

Posted By on Mon, Aug 3, 2020 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge ccdejoseph.png
Music Video Monday will televise the revolution.

After the 2019 death of their activist leader, Omar Higgins, Chinese Connection Dub Embassy vowed to keep making making waves by making reggae. As the pandemic has burned and Black Lives Matter street protests raged, CCDE's brothers Joseph and David Higgins have been playing at the demonstrations and prepping a new album with the help of producer Ryan Peel and rapper Webbstar. "We were actually in the middle of mixing another song, and I stopped in between and said, 'I have to get this tune off my chest.'" says Joseph Higgins. 

The song was "Dem A Callin (Flodgin)" which Joseph and Omar had co-written. "I brought him a template of the beat and he (Ryan) put the finishing touches on it and we recorded it right there in a few hours. Then we brought our guy Webbstar in on it and he just took the song to a whole other level."

CCDE see themselves as part of the great reggae tradition of making liberation politics groovy. "During this time with COVID -19, police brutality, and just racism as a whole, we talk about what can we do as artists to bring awareness to these issues. We said, 'Let’s use our gifts to express our emotions through music, because music is a weapon. Whether artists know it or not, our voice speaks louder than we think, and when we’re quiet, the narrative stands that we (artists) don’t care about social issues. Let's just make some turn-up music and be on our way."

David Higgins produced and David Yancy III directed the video, which Joseph says is "... giving off the energy that the only way we’re going to get through these times is together. And until we are treated as equals, the fight is never over. #BLM all day!"

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, July 30-August 5
Federal Legislation Would Ban Greyhound Racing Nationwide
Irony Week
Stax Music Academy to “Pump It Up” with Elvis Costello to Keep Music Flowing
Marinated to the Bone: Peggy’s Healthy Home Cooking
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation