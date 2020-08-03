Music Video Monday: Chinese Connection Dub Embassy

After the 2019 death of their activist leader, Omar Higgins, Chinese Connection Dub Embassy vowed to keep making making waves by making reggae. As the pandemic has burned and Black Lives Matter street protests raged, CCDE's brothers Joseph and David Higgins have been playing at the demonstrations and prepping a new album with the help of producer Ryan Peel and rapper Webbstar. "We were actually in the middle of mixing another song, and I stopped in between and said, 'I have to get this tune off my chest.'" says Joseph Higgins.
The song was "Dem A Callin (Flodgin)" which Joseph and Omar had co-written. "I brought him a template of the beat and he (Ryan) put the finishing touches on it and we recorded it right there in a few hours. Then we brought our guy Webbstar in on it and he just took the song to a whole other level."
CCDE see themselves as part of the great reggae tradition of making liberation politics groovy. "During this time with COVID -19, police brutality, and just racism as a whole, we talk about what can we do as artists to bring awareness to these issues. We said, 'Let’s use our gifts to express our emotions through music, because music is a weapon. Whether artists know it or not, our voice speaks louder than we think, and when we’re quiet, the narrative stands that we (artists) don’t care about social issues. Let's just make some turn-up music and be on our way."
David Higgins produced and David Yancy III directed the video, which Joseph says is "... giving off the energy that the only way we’re going to get through these times is together. And until we are treated as equals, the fight is never over. #BLM all day!"