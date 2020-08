click to enlarge

Music Video Monday got junk in the trunk.Low-fi music video auteur Stephen Chopek is no stranger to Music Video Monday . His new clip for "With Every Love Lost" introduces something new: A location shoot. Chopek and his stuffed bear friend explore the junkyard on a brilliant sunny day."'With Every Love Lost' is about shedding old skin when moving from one chapter of life to the next," says Chopek. "We leave part of us behind, but always hold on to our true selves (and sometimes make a new friend along the way)."If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com