Malco Theatres Reopening Memphis Locations August 21st and 28th

Memphis-based Malco Theatres has announced the reopenings of more movie theaters in the Memphis area and throughout their six-state system.Friday, August 21st, will be the first day back for the Collierville Cinema Grille and Stage Cinema Grill locations. Tupelo and Grandview theaters in Mississippi will also reopen, along with the Razorback Cinema Grill, Rogers Town Cinema Grille, and theaters in Jonesboro and Owensboro, Arkansas.On Friday, August 28th, most Memphis-area theaters will reopen, including the Paradiso Cinema Grille and IMAX, Powerhouse Cinema Grille and MXT, Studio on the Square, and the company's flagship Ridgeway Cinema Grille location. Elsewhere in Tennessee, the Smyrna Cinema will also resume screenings, along with locations in Desoto County, Mississippi, and Ft. Smith and Gonzales, Arkansas.Malco's theaters have been shut down since March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Details on the opening weekend film lineups have not been released, but the only major studio release scheduled for the next month is the Sony/Marvel filmwhich will bow on August 28th.