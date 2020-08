click to enlarge

Music Video Monday feels your pain.Memphis Flyer writer Jesse Davis recently interviewed Josh Shaw of Blvck Hippie about recording "Bunkbed" at Sun Studios during the pandemic. “So many greats have been here. I hope we don’t suck,” said Shaw.Good news: It doesn't suck. Natalie Hawkins' lyric video highlights the angst in "Bunkbed", a song Afropunk called the "feel bad song of the summer." But Shaw didn't write the song, heavy with longing for an illusory better time, to bum you out. "Music is one of the things that can make everybody feel that everything is going to be okay," he told Davis.If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com