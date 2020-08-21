Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, August 21, 2020

Movies Coming Back to the Orpheum Big Screen

Posted By on Fri, Aug 21, 2020 at 11:14 AM

click to enlarge Motion picture magic is coming back to the Orpheum.
  • Motion picture magic is coming back to the Orpheum.

Movies are returning to the Orpheum starting Friday, August 28th.

“We are able to open up 22 percent of our total capacity and still provide a comfortable, socially distanced movie-going experience,” says president and CEO Brett Batterson in a press release.

First up is Cast Away on August 28th and Harlem Nights on September 11th. Doors open at 6 p.m. and screenings begin at 7 p.m.

Movie titles and dates will be released on a regular basis and will be updated at orpheum-memphis.com/movie and the Orpheum’s social media channels. Tickets are $8, and $6 for children 12 and younger. Buying in advance is encouraged due to limited capacity. All tickets are sold as general admission. Groups of socially distanced seating will be marked off and will be available first-come, first-served. Face coverings must be worn at all times and social distancing will be enforced.

Earlier this month, the Orpheum opened a nine-hole mini-golf course on its stage. The course will be open Thursdays through Sundays through the fall of 2020. It was the first public event the Orpheum has hosted since March 14th.

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Crosstown Calls for Your Memories for Third Anniversary
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, August 20-26
Memphis Music Community Rallies to Aid Boo Mitchell’s Family
Road Trip to NYC
From “Big Jim” to The Farmer’s Revenge, Alyssa Moore Finds Relief in Creation
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation