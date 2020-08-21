Movies Coming Back to the Orpheum Big Screen

click to enlarge
Motion picture magic is coming back to the Orpheum.
Movies are returning to the Orpheum starting Friday, August 28th.
“We are able to open up 22 percent of our total capacity and still provide a comfortable, socially distanced movie-going experience,” says president and CEO Brett Batterson in a press release.
First up is Cast Away
on August 28th and Harlem Nights
on September 11th. Doors open at 6 p.m. and screenings begin at 7 p.m.
Movie titles and dates will be released on a regular basis and will be updated at orpheum-memphis.com/movie
and the Orpheum’s social media channels. Tickets are $8, and $6 for children 12 and younger. Buying in advance is encouraged due to limited capacity. All tickets are sold as general admission. Groups of socially distanced seating will be marked off and will be available first-come, first-served. Face coverings must be worn at all times and social distancing will be enforced.
Earlier this month, the Orpheum opened a nine-hole mini-golf course on its stage. The course will be open Thursdays through Sundays through the fall of 2020. It was the first public event the Orpheum has hosted since March 14th.